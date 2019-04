The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY) issued an extraordinary weather bulletin, warning of deteriorating weather with heavy rains and storms – which may be accompanied by hailstorms – and south-east gales in the central and southern parts of Greece.

Today the Ionian Islands are forecast to be affected (except Corfu – Paxos), the western Peloponnese and Crete.

At night the bad weather will hit Attica, Euboea and the Cyclades.