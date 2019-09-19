Famous porn star found dead at 43

The actress had appeared in over 236 movies

Adult film actress Jessica Jaymes has died at the age 43. The porn star was found unresponsive by a friend who called the ambulance.

Law enforcement sources claimed that emergency services received a call on Tuesday afternoon for a cardiac arrest in the San Fernando Valley. The actress, who appeared in over 236 movies, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her cause of death is unknown and the LA County Coroner’s Office is now investigating. TMZ alleges that she had a history of seizures, and various prescription drugs were found at her home.

