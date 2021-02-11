Famous singer Antonis Kalogiannis dies at 81

Famous Greek singer Antonis Kalogiannis has passed away at the age of 81.

The iconic musician, who had collaborated with the greatest composers in the industry, including Miki Theodorakis, died of a heart attack. His loss leaves a huge void in the Greek music family and his many fans. The emblematic singer was bedridden for a number of years and was finally betrayed by his heart, causing great grief and heartbreak across Greece.

Having performed many songs by the great Mikis Theodorakis, Kalogiannis also sang many love songs. Antonis Kalogiannis left his mark on Greek music with both his powerful interpretive skills and depth of vocal color range, as he managed to bring to the fore and amalgamate both the feelings of love and struggles.

He first appeared on stage in 1966. In the same year, Mikis Theodorakis discovered him and he made his debut in a concert in the then Soviet Union, and later in Greece. During the dictatorship of the colonels of 1967, he went abroad with Maria Farantouri and created a folk orchestra, where they held concerts with a purely political character, thus contributing to the struggle against the junta.

The funeral of Antonis Kalogiannis will take place in Kaisariani. Details will be announced in the coming hours.