Female lotto winner pays 70,000 euros to man to become her loyal boyfriend

A woman who became the UK’s youngest ever lotto winner at the age of 17 is looking for a “loyal” boyfriend — and she’s willing to pay him a six-figure salary.

Jane Park made headlines around the world when she scooped the € 900,000 EuroMillions prize in 2013, splashing out on cars, holidays and plastic surgery.

After a string of failed relationships, the 23-year-old is launching a website where suitors can apply to be her boyfriend for a €70,000 annual allowance.

According to The Mirror, the interview process will be filmed for a documentary series to air next year. “Jane is amazing and has so much to give but she has found herself alone again as since she won, she’s had terrible luck,” a source told the paper.

“She’s never sure whether she is being loved for herself or for her bank balance. So she would rather have the arrangement out in the open. Jane has a tendency to be insecure sometimes and worries about people’s motives.”

