Saudi female reporter flees country after wearing forbidden white!

White for women is forbidden, according to country regulations

A Saudi TV presenter has left the kingdom, shortly after the broadcasting authority said it will launch an investigation into her dress code violations in the conservative kingdom.

The General Commission for Audiovisual Media announced the investigation after a video circulated on social media showing Shereen al-Rifaie filming a report on Saudi women driving in the kingdom.

In the clip, she is wearing clothing that violate regulations in the kingdom: a loose scarf with a white abaya, a traditional dress, which was open, showing her trousers and blouse beneath it.

The commission said the investigation will proceed despite al-Rifaie leaving the country. She works for the Al-Aan TV station from the United Arab Emirates.

The video caused a social media uproar as users launched the hashtag “a naked woman driving in Riyadh” in Arabic.

