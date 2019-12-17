Female teacher jailed for having sex with students during lunchtime

The 37-year-old mother was employed at a college in New Zealand

A married female school teacher has been jailed for two and a half years for having a sexual relationship with two teenage students in New Zealand.

The 37-year-old mother was employed at a college in Blenheim on the North Island and repeatedly took two students out of school grounds at lunchtime to have sex in her car in 2018.

She will be listed on the child sex offenders register. The woman can’t be named as she is still fighting to keep her name suppressed.

The woman is married to a police employee and had been employed at the school for 12 years before her teaching registration was cancelled.

