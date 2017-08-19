Finland stabbings a terrorist attack, say authorities

A series of stabbings in Finland that left two people dead is being treated as a terror attack, police have said.

The National Bureau of Investigation, which is heading the investigation, said on Saturday that those killed on Friday were Finnish citizens, while the wounded include one Italian national and two Swedes.

It said: “Due to information received during the night, the Turku stabbings are now being investigated as murders with terrorist intent.”

Police said they had identified the suspect, an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen, but did not release his name.

The suspected attacker killed two people and wounded eight in the city of Turku on Friday afternoon, before police shot him in the leg and arrested him.

Authorities placed the city centre on lockdown and have reinforced security nationwide. People were allowed to return a few hours after the attack.

Witnesses reported seeing a man wielding a large knife and hearing gunshots and screams at the city centre’s Puutori market square. Some said they saw a lifeless body lying on ground.

One of those stabbed was reported to be a woman pushing a buggy.

