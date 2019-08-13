First Greek “Kafeneion” opens up in the heart of Paris (photos)

It is the only one in Paris

Parisians will have the privilege of enjoying a true Greek coffee, as the first and only traditional Greek Café has opened up in the heart of Paris, offering real Greek coffee made in a briki, as well as Frappé, Freddo, food, and drinks, plus rare products from Greece, including artisan olives and cheeses, greekcitytimes.com reports.

Yorgaki is situated at Paris’ 9th arrondissement, a few meters from Pigalle and is the only “Kafeneion” in the city. Set on rue des Martyrs, here you can sip on some authentic Greek coffee and people watch, as all Parisians love to do.

Apart from traditional sand-cooked coffee, you will also find watermelon and Feta salad, Greek salad, along with Greek sweets and biscuits that will have you feeling as though you are in a cafe somewhere on the Aegean Sea.

Yorgos’ also has a variety of delicious Greek dips including Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata, and Taramasalata, which you can eat in or take away.

If you are after an afternoon sugar hit, try the delicious range of Loukoumia, Kourabiedes, their homemade Portokalopita or the savory Caprice sticks.Yorgo Tloupas, co-founder of Paris-based design studio Yorgo&Co is the brainchild behind the cool café and has worked on all the fine details, including the graphic design, menu and tasteful decor.

source: greekcitytimes.com