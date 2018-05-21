FM Kotzias to meet with US Secretary of State Pompeo on Monday

He will have a series of important meetings about a range of issues

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will meet on Monday with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo in Washington in the context of his official visit to USA.

The meeting will focus on issues of bilateral and regional interest with emphasis on the developments in the eastern Mediterranean. Earlier, Kotzias will meet with Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell. According to diplomatic sources, Greece is high on the agenda of the new leadership of the US Department of State which recognizes Greece’s upgraded geopolitical role as factor of stability in the wider region of the Balkans and southeastern Europe.

On Tuesday, Kotzias will meet with the national security advisor of the US President John Bolton and will hold talks the presidents of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus and the Congressional Hellenic Israeli Alliance.

On Wednesday, the Greek minister will be in New York to meet with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres. The two officials will discuss the latest developments on the Cyprus issue as well on the negotiations on the FYROM name issue. They will also discuss UN’s reform course.

Later, Kotzias will attend a working lunch with the President of UN’s Assembly and the Foreign Minister of Slovakia Miroslav Lajcak.

The new trilateral meeting on FYROM name issue will be held on Thursday and Friday in New York with the participation of the Greek Foreign Minister and his FYROM counterpart Nikola Dimitrov in the presence of UN Special Mediator for FYROM name issue Matthew Nimetz.

