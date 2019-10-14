Former head of Greek Armed Forces warns Turkey is not bluffing

The former Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, Michalis Kostarakos has warned that Turkey is not bluffing in a piece where he analyses the recent developments in Syria and the Turkish military invasion of the Kurdish-controlled areas in northern Syria.

Drawing from his 45 years military experience, as he writes, and his close monitoring of the moves on the geopolitical and military board of Greece’s “potential and age-old foe” he says that “…Turkey has never left via the pen [diplomacy] from an area its army went in with the sword.”

Trying to interpret Erdogan’s moves, he writes of the Turkish president that “he is after some great successes, mainly territorial, but also financial / investment, which will be celebrated by the Turkish Republic in 2023 in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic” which will impart an equal prestige but also the personal “narrative” that will secure him the position of the new National Father of the Turks succeeding and replacing of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk “.

As the retired top military officer stresses, Turkey is not bluffing. “Her intentions and desires are clearly stated and she is constantly and tirelessly making sure to materialise them. She is negotiating is not bluffing. What she says will be done.” he underlines.