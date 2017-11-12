Former hooker reveals what men really want (photos)

A former hooker who claims to have slept with more than 10,000 men has revealed the surprising things men will pay for as she tells women what blokes want in bed.

After more than a decade in the adult industry, Australian woman Gwyneth Montenegro, 39, has detailed her experience and sexual wisdom in a new book.

Montenegro details how men prefer women with small boobs with a real feel – and in fact, women of all shapes and sizes can be the centre of a man’s attention rather than the stereotypical glamour type.

“A little-known secret in the punting world is that there are quite a lot of men who will actively seek out escorts who are not the hottest of the hot women and go for someone who isn’t as classically beautiful because they feel shy and sometimes a little inadequate themselves,” she said.



“If you’ve got them (big boobs), there’s a market. If you don’t, there’s a market too. I wouldn’t lose too much sleep over it.”

This can even extend to age, with some preferring older more mature women, not just younger females.

Her new book, The Secret Taboo – The Ultimate Insider’s Guide To Being a Financially Successful Escort, details how to be financially successful in the industry.

Montenegro said the most important thing for clients was the “feeling of being needed and wanted” by a “horny woman”, The Sun reports.



And they really wanted a connection and conversation with the woman they were paying.

It was all about attention, she said.

“(Women need to) make it look like you want him bad and are enjoying him so much (even if you aren’t),” she told the paper.

The surprises also extended to how women dressed – she said women should not dress in an overly revealing manner as mystery was important.

more at: mirror.co.uk