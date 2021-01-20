Four Turkish F-16 fighter jets violate Greek isles

The Greek Parliament voted in favour of the extension of territorial waters to 12 nautical miles

Four Turkish F-16 fighter jets committed illegal overflights over Greek territory in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Shortly before two o’clock, the Turkish planes – flying in formations of pairs – flew successively over the islets of Strongyli and Anthropofagoi. The first overflight took place at 13:41 when two Turkish F-16s flew 20,000 feet over Strongyli and then, two minutes later, they flew over the Anthropofagoi.

The second pair of Turkish F-16s passed at a lower altitude over the two islands: At 13:43 they flew 10,000 feet above Strongyli and at 13:44 at the same altitude above the Anthropofagoi.

It is worth noting that the flights of the four Turkish fighters over the islands of Strongyli and Anthropofagoi, took place at a time when the Greek Parliament was voting in favour of the bill for the extension of Greek territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12 nautical miles.

