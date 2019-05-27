France: EP Elections – Le Pen leads in exit polls

President Emmanuel Macron is set to suffer a blow in Sunday’s European parliamentary elections with French voters handing victory to Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, according to exit polls.

Macron’s Republic on The Move will have 22.5% of the vote compared with 24% for the nationalist and anti-European Le Pen, according to pollsters Ifop. The Greens were third with 13%, the conservative Republicans got 8% and the Socialists 6.5%. This is Le Pen’s second straight victory in the EU vote. In 2014 she beat the conservatives by 4 percentage points with Macron’s Socialist predecessor Francois Hollande trailing in third.

source: bloomberg

feature image courtesy of Getty