France’s message to Turkey on Hagia Sophia: “It must stay open to everyone”

The French Foreign Ministry today demanded that Hagia Sophia in Constantinople remain “open to all”, a few hours after the Turkish State Council considered the request to turn the museum into a mosque.
“A symbol of secularism and multiculturalism, this place must remain open to all”, a ministry spokesman said, sending a message to Turkey and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the need to respect the monument.
Hagia Sophia has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and is today one of the most visited monuments in Turkey.
