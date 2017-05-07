French Elections 2017: Belgian media overseas polls give Macron clear lead

French En March! movement leader, centrist Emmanuel Macron is coming ahead of his right-wing rival, former National Front party leader Marine Le Pen in the presidential runoff in France’s overseas territories, Belgian media report citing exit poll. According to exit poll data collected by Belgian daily Le Soir, Macron is leading with 63.3 percent of the votes in the Overseas Collectivity of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, against Le Pen’s 36.7 percent.

In Saint Martin, Macron is ahead with 67.6 percent against Le Pen’s 32.4 percent, while in French Guiana the centrist candidate has managed to get 65 percent, while Le Pen received 35 percent of the votes.

On the island of Martinique, Macron is leading with 77.5 percent of the votes, against Le Pen’s 22.5 percent.