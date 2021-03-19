French President Macron cancels March 25th visit to Greece due to Covid-19

France will be reportedly represented by the Minister of Defence

French President Emanuel Macron has cancelled his visit to Greece for the military parade in Athens on March 25 for the Bicentenary celebrations of the 1821 Greek Revolution.

According to French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Mr. Macron will remain in France due to the outbreak of the pandemic. As the Prime Minister of France Jean Castex said, “the country is facing the third pandemic wave and the epidemiological situation requires strict measures.”

France has entered a strict lockdown regime after the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to sources, the French Republic will be represented at the military parade for March 25 by the French Minister of Defence, Florence Parly.