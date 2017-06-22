French President Macron met with the Greek PM Alexis Tsipras

The meeting took place at the sidelines of the European Council

The French President Emmanuel Macron met with the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday and he expressed satisfaction with the June 15 Eurogroup’s decision on Greece.

Macron spoke of “a very good result” and Tsipras on his behalf thanked the French president for the support he provided during the proceedings of the Eurogroup.

“We aren’t done yet but the path has been opened,” Macron stated.

During their discussion, Macron also expressed a desire to visit Greece and they agreed to stay in contact in order arrange the visit.