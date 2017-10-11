From promising actress to nun in Kenya: Natalia Lionakis ordained Fevronia (photos-video)

Natalia Lionakis, a Greek actress who had left a bright career in acting to devote herself to God a few years ago, has officially been ordained as a nun and now bears the name Fevronia. The former actress was ordained on August 14 in Kenya at the Holy Church of Saint Mark of Chavogere in Kenya. With a long, loose hair, with a white tunic and head bent, nun Fevronia attended the ceremony of her ordainment. The procedure was conducted by Patriarch of Alexandria Theodore B’ and HG Bishop Athanasio Kisumu. The official Facebook page of the Diocese Church “ORTHODOX CHURCH DIOCESE OF KISUMU AND WESTERN KENYA” posted an announcement of her ordainment welcoming nun Fevronia.