FYROM PM Zoran Zaev speaks to ERT Greek TV (airing now)

FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev revealed that the recent agreement signed at Lake Prespes between Greece and his country on the name dispute will be put to a referendum on September 23 or 30, or alternatively on October 7. Speaking in an interview with Greek state broadcaster ERT, Mr Zaev said accepting the “ergs ones” “broke his heart”.

Mr Zaev pointed out that the deadline for the completion of the constitutional revision in FYROM is January 15, 2019. Politically, this means that in Greece, the Tsipras-Kammenos government can stay together without any further rifts – despite SYRIZA’s unbridgeable differences with ANEL on the FYROM issue – at least for the next seven months.