FYROM vote: PM Zaev has secured backing of parliamentary majority, local media reports (updates)

According to media reports in FYROM, who cite unofficial parliamentary sources, the country’s PM Zoran Zaev has secured the required votes in parliament to pass the constitutional amendments of the Prespa Agreement. Voting begins shortly in parliament and two-thirds of the MPs have reportedly decided to back Zoran Zaev.

According to Skopje’s 1TV television network, Zaev managed to secure the 80 votes he needed to pass the hurdle of the first vote.

Meanwhile, VMRO-DPMNE has reiterated its position against the constitutional amendments and the agreement with Greece, considering it as “dead” after the failure of the September 30threferendum.

If these amendments are not passed in parliament, then the country will head to a snap election, which may be held in December