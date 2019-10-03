Geoffrey Pyatt: Greece is the guarantor of energy security

He pointed to the need to “break” the Russian gas monopoly in the Balkans & highlighted Greece’s role in the recent introduction of US LNG into Revithousa

Greece’s role in energy developments in Southeast Europe and the EU is among the topics to be discussed during US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s impending visit to Athens, as US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt made it known during his speech at the First Annual Eastern Mediterranean Energy Leadership Summit held in Athens. Greek capital.

He pointed to the need to “break” the Russian gas monopoly in the Balkans and highlighted Greece’s role in the recent introduction of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Revithousa and its re-export to Bulgaria.

“We want more LNG imports from the US and its forwarding to neighboring countries”, the US official said, describing Greece as a guarantor of energy security and diversification.

