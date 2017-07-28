George Clooney has near-perfect face, according to Greek golden ratio

George Clooney has the world’s most handsome face, according to the Greek golden ratio of beauty.

Experts have used computer mapping techniques using the the Greek golden ratio of beauty to determine who is the world’s most handsome man. The 56-year-old actor’s face was found to be about 92 per cent accurate, according to the Greek golden ratio of beauty.

The measuring tool is thought to hold the secret formula for the perfect face.

Computer mapping technology using the theory also found Ryan Gosling had the perfect nose, Harry Styles had the most beautiful eyes AND the best chin, and David Beckham had the most perfectly shaped face.

Clooney, who last month became the father of twins Ella and Alexander with his lawyer wife Amal, had his looks put to the test with facial mapping techniques by Harley Street surgeon Dr Julian De Silva.

His eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the Greeks’ idea of perfection.

Bradley Cooper came second with 91.8 per cent, Brad Pitt was third with 90.51 per cent, One Direction singer Harry Styles was fourth with 89.63 per cent and David Beckham was fifth with 88.96 per cent.

1. George Clooney 91.86 per cent

2. Bradley Cooper 91.80 per cent

3. Brad Pitt 90.51 per cent

4. Harry Styles 89.63 per cent

5. David Beckham 88.96 per cent

6. Will Smith 88.88 per cent

7. Idris Elba 87.93 per cent

8. Ryan Gosling 87.48 per cent

9. Zayn Malik 86.5 per cent

10. Jamie Foxx 85.46 per cent

source: thesun.co.uk