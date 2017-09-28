Global chaos at international airports

Air passengers are suffering major disruption at airports around the world after computer check-in systems crashed.

Problems have been reported at airports including London’s Heathrow and Gatwick, Charles de Gaulle in Paris, Zurich, Melbourne, Johannesburg, Changi in Singapore and Washington DC’s Reagan Airport.

Travellers endured long waits at check-in desks after the outage from about 10.30am on Thursday.

The problem has been affecting Amadeus Altea software used by 125 airlines and appeared to also have hit some online check-ins.

Gatwick described the situation as a “momentary IT glitch” and said it was not causing flight delays, adding that it believed the system was “back up and running” after about 15 minutes.

Heathrow said it was causing “intermittent” problems, but that passengers were still able to check-in, “although the process may take slightly longer than usual”.

Amadeus, the company that provides the software, confirmed a “network issue that is causing disruption”.

In a statement at shortly after midday, it said: “Technical teams are working on the problem, services are gradually being restored.”

However, it is understood that it could take longer for the systems to return to full service at all airports.

