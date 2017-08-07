Gold Medal for Katerina Stefanidis at the World Championship (VIDEO)

Another page of glory in her career and the history of the Greek sports was written on Sunday evening by Katerina Stefanidis, who won the gold medal at the World Athletics Championship and so she became the first Greek athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games, World Championship and European Championship.

The gold medalist of Rio secured the first place by jumping at 4.82m.

At the World Champion she also showed her absolute dominance by continuing her efforts at 4.91m where she was again successful. This way she has again the best performance this year in the world. She also tried three times at 5.02m, but – this time – her efforts were not successful.

The gold medal will be awarded to the Greek World Champion on Monday at 20:10.