Golden Medal for the Greek National Junior Water Polo Team at the Polo World Championship! (PHOTOS)

A new great success for Greek water polo, as the Greek National team won the gold medal at the Men’s Junior World Championships held in Belgrade.

The Greek team made an excellent game in the final and defeated Croatia in the penalty shootout with 5-3. The regular season ended 7-7, with the Greek team being ahead of 7-6 and being equaled just two seconds before the finish.

However, Teo Lorando’s players found the mental reserves and prevailed in the penalty shootout, concluding the overturn, as the Croatians were steadily ahead of the score.

It is the second gold medal that Greece conquers in this category, after 2001 in Istanbul and the final against the same rival. The Greek team has made it to the final two more times, winning silver, on 1995 in France (defeated by Hungary) and on 2011 in Croatia (defeated by Croatia).