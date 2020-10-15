Graphic video shows two Armenian captives killed by Azeri soldiers (warning: unsettling footage)

Neither side has released information on prisoners of war

A graphic video posted on social media shows two purported Armenian prisoners of war being shot dead by Azeri soldiers after being captured.

As one Twitter user wrote, an Azeri nationalist Telegram channel posted a video showing two alleged Armenian PoWs. If the clip is corroborated, it is clearly a violation of the Geneva convention. Similar content was published by Armenian nationalist Telegram channels. Neither side released any data on PoWs so far.

As can be seen from the pictures, the two Armenian captives (probably from Hadrut) are ordered to raise their hands and approach, a little while later the Azeris fire on them.

The July 2020 Armenian–Azerbaijani clashes began on 12 July 2020 between the Armenian Armed Forces and Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Initial clashes occurred near Movses in Tavush Province of Armenia, and Ağdam in Tovuz District of Azerbaijan at the Armenian–Azerbaijani state border.

WARNING: Graphic content. Here’s a clip of two Armenian POWs being executed. pic.twitter.com/VpJbwDyvXS — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) October 15, 2020

