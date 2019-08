A 43-year-old shot and killed a mother and son in a double homicide on Thursday night in Chrysoupoli, Greece.

According to the first reports, the fight started when one of the two victims, the unfortunate woman, came out of her house to throw the trash.

There, the 67-year-old woman had an argument with the perpetrator.

Then the woman and her son went to the perpetrator’s house to ask for explanations and that is where the crime was committed. The man grabbed his shotgun and shot them both dead.