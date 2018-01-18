Greece at top of EuroGroup agenda on January 22

The state of the Greek economic programme will be at the top of the agenda at the Eurogroup meeting scheduled to take place on Monday, January 22. As the official agenda highlights agenda mentions, “the Eurogroup will be briefed on the progress achieved in the third review of Greece’s economic adjustment programme, with a focus on the implementation of the remaining prior actions”. The meeting will also appoint Hans Vijlbrief as the newly-elected President of the Eurogroup Working Group, in the place of Thomas Wieser, while it will also be informed on the progress of post-programme mission to Portugal.