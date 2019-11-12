Greece braces for storm “Victoria” – Heavy rainfalls, hail and wind approach

The arrival of the Storm “Victoria” is expected to bring rain and strong winds to Greece on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the worst weather and significant quantities of rainfall expected in Attica on Wednesday afternoon, the meteo service of Athens National Observatory said.

The low-pressure system that brings “Victoria” is approaching from the west, with gale-force winds reaching up to 9 on the Beaufort scale already blowing in the Ionian Sea on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, rainstorms will hit most of the country while hail is going to fall over the islands of the Aegean. The weather conditions are also favourable for the transfer of dust from North Africa, generating the phenomenon of muddy rain.

source Athens news agency