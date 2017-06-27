Greece & Cyprus launch ‘Hellas Sat 3′ satellite

Arianespace’s Ariane 5 launch is “go” for its Wednesday evening liftoff from the Spaceport in French Guiana.

Approval for the June 28 mission, designated Flight VA238, was granted after the Launch Readiness Review, which confirmed the “go” status of Ariane 5, its Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN and GSAT-17 satellite payloads, the Spaceport’s infrastructure and the network of downrange tracking stations.

The total payload carried on Flight VA238 is approximately 10,177 kg., with the mission lasting 39 minutes from liftoff to deployment of the two spacecraft passengers.

Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN is positioned as the upper passenger on Ariane 5, and will be released first during the flight, followed by GSAT-17’s deployment from the launcher’s lower payload position.

(The Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN satellite)

Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN is a two-payload “condosat” produced by Thales Alenia Space for Hellas Sat and Inmarsat. Once in orbit, the Hellas Sat 3 component will deliver DTH and telecom services to maintain and expand Hellas Sat’s business reach; while the Inmarsat S EAN component provides the satellite portion of Inmarsat’s new European Aviation Network.

Built using the Thales Alenia Space Spacebus 4000C4 platform, Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN has a liftoff mass of 5,780 kg.

