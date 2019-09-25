Greece is ditching lignite: All units will shut down by 2028

“Under the new strategy, there will be an ambitious program to accelerate the reduction of lignite-based power generation”

The country’s new national energy and climate plan is expected to be adopted by the end of the year, which includes, amongst others, the abolition of lignite-based electricity generation by 2028 and the increase in electricity generation via RES to 35% by 2030.

“We are fully committed to implementing the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Agenda for 2030 with its 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The Greek government strongly supports the long-term strategic vision for an EU economy that will not aggravate the climate by 2050”, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the UN special climate summit, while noting that “we have already achieved our 2020 greenhouse gas reduction targets. 20% of our electricity generation comes from Renewable Energy Sources, and we plan for this figure to surge to 35% by 2030”.

“The Greek government – as he pointed out – plans to adopt a new, ambitious National Energy and Climate Plan before the end of the year. Our goal is to have all lignite power plants shut down by 2028”.

