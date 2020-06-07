“Greece is not afraid, preparing for everything”: Greek spokesperson about Turkish provocations

“We are not afraid. We are getting prepared for any possibility” stated government spokesman Stelios Petsas to SKAI TV on Sunday on the Turkish provocations and characterised US State Department’s statement two days ago, very positive.

“It was a clear condemnation of Turkey and a full recognition of the Greek positions. First, that Turkey’s illegal actions do not produce legal consequences, secondly, that the islands have Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf as the land. So, we have a very clear advantage. The international community recognises that Greece’s position is right” he said.

also read

Giannis Antetokoumpo and brothers protest in Milwaukee for change and justice (video)

Byzantine flag placed on Mosque in Cyprus

On the economy and the repercussions from the coronavirus, Petsas said that from the beginning the government supported the employees and the entrepreneurs to overcome the unprecedented crisis of the pandemic.

He said that it is important the recession to be as short a possible “the issue is to exit from it and recover quickly. The government will draw up a plan that will really transform the country, we will have a clear plan that will show the country’s course in the next three years until the last quarter of 2020.

Finally, he ruled out the possibility of early elections.

source amna.gr