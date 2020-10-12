Greece: The new Navtex is a major escalation and a direct threat

“The move by Turkey ‘shows once again its unreliability’ as well as the fact that ‘it does not sincerely want dialogue'”

The new illegal Turkish Navtex for the Oruc Reis near Kastellorizo ​​is causing a rapid deterioration of Greek-Turkish relations, with the Greek Foreign Ministry talking about a “major escalation” and a “direct threat”.

According to the announcement, the move by Turkey “shows once again its unreliability” as well as the fact that “it does not sincerely want dialogue”.

The announcement of the Foreign Minister is as follows:

The new illegal Turkish Navtex for illegal surveys south of Kastellorizo ​​on the Greek continental shelf, at a distance of only 6.5 nm from the Greek coasts, is a major escalation and a direct threat to peace and security in the region. Just a few days after the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Greece and Turkey, during which the Turkish side promised to propose a date for the exploratory contacts, its unreliability is demonstrated again as well as the fact that Turkey sincerely does not want dialogue. It insists on aggressive and illegal tactics of past centuries, clearly confirming its role as the prominent factor of instability and unlawfulness in the region. From Libya to the Aegean and Cyprus, Syria, Iraq and now Nagorno-Karabakh. It systematically ignores International Law, International Maritime Law and the rules of good neighborliness. It destroys any attempt for dialogue, ignoring the urgings of the International Community. It is provocatively indifferent to the European Union’s urges to comply with international law, as a self-evident condition of every step forward in the Euro-Turkish relations. We call on Turkey to immediately reverse its decision. To immediately end its illegal actions through which it systematically undermines peace and security in the region. Greece, as a modern European state, is not blackmailed. It will continue to defend its sovereignty and sovereign rights, while contributing to the consolidation of regional security and stability.

