Greece will face Croatia in the 2018 World Cup barrage!

Croatia is the rival of the Greek football national team for the 2018 World Cup qualifying barrage round.

The first match will be held in Croatia and the second Greece, probably in “Georgios Karaiskakis”.

FIFA will soon be announcing the exact dates of the matches.

The first game will be held between November 9th to 11th and the rematch between 12th and 14th of November.

The teams that have already qualified in the finals of Russia are:

Europe: Belgium, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Spain,

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay,

Central, North America & the Caribbean: Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama

Africa: Egypt, Nigeria

Asia: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea