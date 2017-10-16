Greek-American former reality show contestant subpoenas Trump over sexual harassment

A former contestant on “The Apprentice” who accuses President Donald Trump of past sexual misconduct has filed a subpoena for “all documents concerning any woman who asserted that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately,” it was revealed on Sunday.

Buzzfeed News first reported the existence of the court document, which names Trump’s campaign organization and any applicable “directors, officers, partners, shareholders, managers, attorneys, employees, agents and representatives” as subjects.

Only a few weeks before the 2016 election, former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos alleged that Trump had tried to kiss and touch her inappropriately without her consent at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007.

Her claim came shortly after the October 2016 release of the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tape from 2005 in which Trump said, “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p—-. You can do anything.”

Zervos’ subpoena calls for “all documents concerning any accusations that were made during Donald J. Trump’s election campaign for president, that he subjected any woman to unwanted sexual touching and/or sexually inappropriate behavior.”

The subpoena also specifically names at least 10 women and requests documentation associated with them “or any woman alleging that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately.”

Trump has flatly denied the allegations, calling the accusations “lies, lies, lies,” which led Zervos to sue him for defamation. His lawyer attempted to have Zervos’ defamation lawsuit dismissed in July, claiming that presidents cannot face civil lawsuits while in office.

That motion to dismiss could decide the merit of this subpoena, according to Gloria Allred, the famed women’s rights attorney representing Zervos.

