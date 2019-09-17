Greek and Turkish Defence Ministers talk over phone

The communication occurred on occasion of the Greek MoD assuming his new post

The Greek Nationa Defence Minister, Nikos Panagiotopoulos communicated with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, over the phone, according to a statement released by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the statement, the two men talked over the phone on occasion of the Greek Minister assuming his post. “The telephone communication between the two Ministers came after a letter from the Turkish Minister of Defence to the Minister of National Defence in late July,” the statement read.

According to a communique from the Turkish ministry, Akar congratulated Nikos Panagiotopoulos on his position in the political leadership of the Greek Armed Forces. “The two Ministers also exchanged views on bilateral and regional defence and security issues,” the statement said.