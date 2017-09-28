Greek and Turkish F-16 fighter jets engage in dog fights after violations of Greek airspace

Turkey continues unabated to implement its provocative and expansionist foreign policy in the Aegean Sea, after ten Turkish aircraft violated Greek airspace on 20 occasions on Thursday. The violations occurred in the northeast, central and southeast regions of the Aegean and involved 10 F-16 fighter jets violating the national airspace of Greece, while they also proceeded to infringe on Athens FIR. The barrage of aerial aggression resulted in two dog fights with the intercepting Greek F-16s. It should be noted that all Turkish aircraft were armed.