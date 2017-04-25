Greek army honours military dog for its services (photos)

The Greek land army honoured a Belgian Sheppard dog (Mallinois) for its outstanding contribution to the army as an ancestral military dog. The award took place at the 3rd Veterinary Hospital within the framework of the Graduation ceremony of the Military Dog Training School. The dog is 8 years old and entered service as a breeding dog. The Mallinios bore 43 top military dogs. It is currently being retrained to take part in border patrol missions.