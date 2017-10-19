Greek cultural centre to open in Krasnodar region in Russia

A Greek cultural center will be inaugurated by the Greek community in the Russian town of Gelendzhik of in the Krasnodar region. According to reports in the Russian press, the three-storey building to host the centre will offer the chance to see objects of everyday life, icons and busts of personalities that influenced Greek culture, education and science.

The exhibition will also include national costumes, musical instruments and paintings on Greek history. The center will be run by the Greek community of Gelendzhik and its program will include history lessons for children, excursions, film and cartoon screenings in Greek, and documentaries on the history and culture of Greece. It should be noted that the Greek community in Gelendzhik has about 10,000 members, according to its president, Afalton Salahöf, with the the Greek language being particularly popular, especiallyn among among schoolchildren in the region.