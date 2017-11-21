Greek, Cypriot and Egyptian leaders agree on role of countries in region

President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Cyprus-Greece-Egypt agreed that the expanded cooperation between their countries would benefit the peoples of the wider region in their joint press conference following their fifth Trilateral Summit in Nicosia. It was announced that the 6th meeting would take place in Crete.

President Anastasiades said the three leaders focused on the immigration crisis, highlighting the need for cooperation and effective EU involvement. They also discussed the prospects of cooperation in the fields of information and technology, research and innovation and of the environment.

On his part, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said the Summit was an established institution and highlighted the role of the three nations for stability and prosperity in the region. Mr. Tsipras pointed out the difficulties the region was facing with the three countries being at the crossroads of tension, adding, however, that in times of tension opportunities arose.

He said that cooperation in the energy sector is of strategic importance and would create new possibilities. On the Cyprus issue, the Greek Prime Minister referred to the need for all to respect international law and a federal solution without foreign armies and guarantees.

President Sisi said the cooperation was an important pillar of stability in the region, adding that all three countries had a role to play. He said the development of co-operation extended to job creation for young people in the three countries, adding that promising energy and waste management areas opened up new prospects.

President Sisi referred to the role the three countries played in the Palestinian and the Cypriot issues, which were the main problems of the region, as well as the situation in Syria and Libya.