Greek Defence Minister warns of a “serious accident” with Turkey in the Aegean Sea

He said Greece was constantly doing all it could to de-escalate tensions

Greece’s National Defence Minister, Evangelos Apostolakis, warned of the dangers of a possible serious accident in the Aegean because of the constant Turkish provocation, while adding Greece was doing everything in its powers to de-escalate the situation.

During a speech in the framework of his briefing the Sub-Committees of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in the House on issues of mutual interest, the Minister presented Greece’s relations with neighbouring Turkey.

“We are responding to the challenges in the Aegean -where unfortunately the number of violations of national airspace and national territorial waters reaches high levels- always with caution and strategic temper,” Mr. Apostolakis stressed and continued: “Despite the existing problems and dangerous incidents in the air and at sea, which can lead to a serious accident, for our part we are making a constant effort to normalise and de-escalate tensions.”

The Greek Minister also pointed out the need for a stronger US presence in the wider region.