Greek drug authorities recall batch of Lucidel medicine for safety reasons

The National Drug Organisation (EOF) has recalled a batch of the drug Lucidel after it detected traces of the carcinogenic substance NDEA above the legal levels.

In particular, EOF withdrew batches of Lucidel 150 mg, Lucidel 300 mg and Lucidel Plus (150 + 12.5) mg. In particular, the lots, Lucidel FCTAB 150 mg with the number 181247 and the 06/2020 expiry date, Lucidel FCTAB 300 mg with the number 181260 and the expiry date 06/2020, Lucidel FCTAB 300 mg with the number 181277 and the expiry date 06/2020, are withdrawn; and Lucidel Plus FCTAB (150 + 12.5) mg with the number 181390 and expiration date 07/2020.

EOF released a statement stressing that the decision was a precautionary measure.