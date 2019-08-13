Greek football teams’ Champions and Europa League TV schedule

AEK and Olympiacos are set to advance after the first legs

Greek football teams will be battling it out on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the return legs of their Champions League and Europa League matches with the hope of winning the ties and advancing to the next stage.

PAOK will have a difficult task, as the Thessaloniki team will play against Ajax in Amsterdam today (Tuesday) in an effort to turn around the 2-2 of the first leg (Cosmote Sport 1, 9.30 pm).

On the same day and time, Olympiacos Piraeus will be hosting Turkish Basaksehir at home and hopes to finish the job after the first-leg 1-0 win in Turkey.

On Wednesday (19:00), Atromitos Athens will play against Legia Warsaw in Peristeri after a goalless draw in Poland, while AEK and Aris play on Thursday, against Craiova from Romania and Molde FK, respectively.

AEK holds a 2-goal advantage against their Romanian opponents and are expected to pass, while Aris Thessaloniki will be facing an uphill task after losing by 3 goals (3-0) in Norway.

The match-days and times:

Tuesday, August 13

21:30 Ajax – PAOK (COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD)

21:30 Olympiacos – Basaksehir (Novasports 2HD)

Wednesday, 14 August

19:00 Atromitos – Legia (ERT Sports HD)

Thursday, August 15th

21:00 AEK – Craiova (Novasports 1HD)

21:30 Aris – Molde (COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD)