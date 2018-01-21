Greek Foreign Ministry denies reports that a Greek national is among victims in Kabul hotel attack

The Greek Foreign Ministry denied reports by the BBC that one of the victims in the attack in Kabul was a Greek national. The statement released said that both Greek pilots stations in Kabul were safe. Earlier a source from the Afghan security forces had told BBC that two Greeks were among the 14 foreigners that had been killed by the gunmen that stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital of Afghanistan. The Greek Ministry said it was in constant contact with the local authorities in Kabul.