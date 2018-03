The Greek Minister for Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Media, Nikos Pappas, will be presenting the Greek Space Agency Organisation called “The National Centre for Space Applications” on March 19. The presentation will take place at the chamber at the Digital Policy Ministry at 1pm.

Mr Pappas will make the opening speech, while the presentation of the new Organisation will be made by the Secretary-General of Telecommunications and Posts of the Ministry, Vassilis Maglaras.