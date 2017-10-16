Greek National Opera official opening at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center

Related
Inspired by Sophocles’ same name tragedy and based on the libretto of Austrian author and poet Hugo von Hofmannsthal – an adaptation of his same name play (1903), Richard Strauss’ Elektra is one of the most important and challenging operas of the 20th century.
It is an unrivalled lyric masterpiece with a Greek storyline whose text focuses mainly on Electra’s obsession for revenge for her father’s death, as well as her feelings and mental state as she converses with the rest of the tragedy’s characters, her sister Chrysothemis, her brother Orestes and her mother Clytemnestra.
The production also marks the first collaboration between the Greek National Opera and world class Greek mezzo-soprano Agnes Baltsa, who will star as Clytemnestra in all performances. The opera will be directed by the international Greek director and set designer Giannis Kokkos and conducted by the internationally acclaimed conductor Vassilis Christopoulos.
The GNO’s relocation to its new facilities at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center also marks a new period in its operations. In an area of 28.000 m2, the new building of the Greek National Opera at the SNFCC – one of the most contemporary in the world – combines high aesthetics with state-of-the-art acoustics and modern technologies and comprises of two auditoriums. GNO’s Main Stage – the Stavros Niarchos Hall – (1400 seats) that will be hosting operas, concerts and ballets and GNO’s Alternative Stage (450 seats) that will be used mainly as a stage for creative projects with particular emphasis on musical theater.
Richard Strauss’ Elektra – performance dates: 15, 18, 22, 26 and 31 October 2017 (Premiere 15 October 2017)
For more information www.nationalopera.gr
Source: visitgreece.gr