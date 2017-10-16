Greek National Opera official opening at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center

The Greek National Opera (GNO) launches its new era at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens with an ambitious work – Richard Strauss’ one-act opera Elektra [Electra] – as its first production premiering on the 15th of October 2017.

Inspired by Sophocles’ same name tragedy and based on the libretto of Austrian author and poet Hugo von Hofmannsthal – an adaptation of his same name play (1903), Richard Strauss’ Elektra is one of the most important and challenging operas of the 20th century.