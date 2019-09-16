Greek PM Mistotakis to meet US President Trump on September 24

The Greek PM will also meet Turkish President Erdogan on the UN Summit sidelines

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will most likely meet with US President Donald Trump on September 24. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the UN Summit in New York. The date of the meeting was finalised late Monday afternoon.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas told SKAI on Monday morning that the possibility of a meeting between the Greek PM and the US Presodent was open.

“It [meeting] is to be finalized in the coming days. This appointment will most likely take place, but we do not have a possible date” the government spokesman said.

According to Open TV correspondent in Washington Michalis Ignatiou, September 24 is the most likely date for the Mitsotakis-Trump meeting.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among others.