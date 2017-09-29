Greek PM Tsipras will meet with President Trump in October at the White House

The visit is important as it will take place in a difficult time for Greece & and the wider region

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accepted the invitation of President Donald Trump and will visit the White House in the second half of October.

According to the information so far, the visit date was agreed yesterday and the White House will announce it officially in the coming days.

The visit is important as it will take place in a difficult time for Greece. According to diplomatic sources, President Trump is not expected to announce any dramatic change regarding the economy, but he will certainly refer to the need of investments and he may call for a debt restructuring.

He also wants to discuss with Mr. Tsipras the issue of Souda base, which, according to our sources, is vital for the USA. It is an issue for which the White House will try to obtain the Prime Minister’s agreement during the visit.