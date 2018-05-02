Greek priest wins 4-Day Endurance Race! (PHOTOS)

Father Theodoros offered thanks to God for helping him to participate and raise money for children in need

A Greek priest who ran in a punishing 90-hour race while wearing full religious garb has helped raise thousands for charity.

Father Theodoros from a village near Giannitsa, northern Greece, crossed the finishing line on Sunday holding the Greek flag bearing the inscription ‘Macedonia is Greek’. He lifted a trophy for first place by covering the most distance in a set time period.

The Νο Finish Line event which began on Wednesday took place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, southern Athens.

Almost 10,000 runners participated at some stage in the race covering 95,295 kilometers (60,000 miles).

They raised more than €47,000 ($56,800) for a children’s charity, a record amount for a sports charity event in Greece.

Speaking to the media after the race Father Theodoros offered thanks to God for helping him to participate and raise money for children in need.

“I want to send a message everywhere, that ‘Macedonia is Greek’. This is history and history cannot be changed,” Father Theodoros added.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter