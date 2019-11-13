Greek student pulls a gun in high school

A high school student in Crete pulled a gun in the school yard as onlookers looked in fear and confusion.

Police were immediately informed of the disconcerting incident and have launched an investigation to determine the reasons that led the young teen in the Messara secondary school to act in such a way.

The disturbing incident was confirmed by the Regional Director of Education, Manolis Kartsonakis, who said he had been informed by the police of the course of the investigation, stating from the outset that such incidents are condemned and were unacceptable both inside and outside schools.

Crete has a long tradition and history of love of firearms.